NC COVID-19 Oct. 12 Update: Over 2,100 new cases, positivity rate at 7.7%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are slightly down with 2,148 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Current hospitalizations are also down compared to the previous week with 2,148 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 17,233 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,436,699 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 7.7%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,047 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,424 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,076 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,234 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,633 – 25 deaths

Dare 3,656 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,736 – 69 deaths

Pasquotank 4,915 – 98 deaths

Perquimans 1,475 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 70%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 65%