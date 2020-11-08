NC COVID-19 Nov. 8 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported for sixth straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday is the sixth day in a row that more than 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state.
According to the NCDHHS, there were 2,094 new cases reported.
The total number of cases is up to 293,339. At this current pace, the state will reach the 300,000 mark by at least late next week.
Only two deaths were reported, the smallest daily number since September 27. That is, however, most likely a result of the trend of lower weekend numbers.
Hospitalizations took a dip on Sunday after Saturday’s rise. Currently, 1,147 are hospitalized, 42 fewer than Saturday.
There has been at least 1,000 COVID patients in hospitals every day for more than a month.
Here are the numbers from local counties:
Bertie 753 cases – 21 deaths
Camden 145 cases – 3 deaths
Chowan 548 cases – 18 deaths
Currituck 249 cases – 4 deaths
Dare 441 cases – 3 deaths
Gates 172 cases – 3 deaths
Hertford 888 cases – 35 deaths
Pasquotank 930 cases – 35 deaths
Perquimans 271 cases – 4 deaths
