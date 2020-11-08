NC COVID-19 Nov. 8 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported for sixth straight day

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday is the sixth day in a row that more than 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state.

According to the NCDHHS, there were 2,094 new cases reported.

The total number of cases is up to 293,339. At this current pace, the state will reach the 300,000 mark by at least late next week.

Only two deaths were reported, the smallest daily number since September 27. That is, however, most likely a result of the trend of lower weekend numbers.

Hospitalizations took a dip on Sunday after Saturday’s rise. Currently, 1,147 are hospitalized, 42 fewer than Saturday.

There has been at least 1,000 COVID patients in hospitals every day for more than a month.

Here are the numbers from local counties:

Bertie 753 cases – 21 deaths

Camden 145 cases – 3 deaths

Chowan 548 cases – 18 deaths

Currituck 249 cases – 4 deaths

Dare 441 cases – 3 deaths

Gates 172 cases – 3 deaths

Hertford 888 cases – 35 deaths

Pasquotank 930 cases – 35 deaths

Perquimans 271 cases – 4 deaths

Latest Posts