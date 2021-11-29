NC COVID-19 Nov. 29 Update: Positivity rate at 8.3%, 68% of adult population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,725 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Current hospitalizations are slightly down compared to the previous week with 1,077 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,714 lives in North Carolina.

The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics during the weekends. Below were the update of the daily case in North Carolina for the last four days:

Friday, Nov. 26: 1,988 cases

Saturday, Nov. 27: 1,068 cases

Sunday, Nov. 28: 1,041 cases

Monday, Nov. 29: 1,725 cases

Overall, the state has reported 1,532,250 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 8.3%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,137 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,545 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,222 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,370 – 43 deaths

Currituck 2,012 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,112 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,900 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,519 – 108 deaths

Perquimans 1,683 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 72%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 68%