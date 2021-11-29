NC COVID-19 Nov. 29 Update: Positivity rate at 8.3%, 68% of adult population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,725 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations are slightly down compared to the previous week with 1,077 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,714 lives in North Carolina.
The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics during the weekends. Below were the update of the daily case in North Carolina for the last four days:
- Friday, Nov. 26: 1,988 cases
- Saturday, Nov. 27: 1,068 cases
- Sunday, Nov. 28: 1,041 cases
- Monday, Nov. 29: 1,725 cases
Overall, the state has reported 1,532,250 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 8.3%.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 1,137 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,545 – 53 deaths
Camden 1,222 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,370 – 43 deaths
Currituck 2,012 – 27 deaths
Dare 4,112 – 15 deaths
Hertford 2,900 – 72 deaths
Pasquotank 5,519 – 108 deaths
Perquimans 1,683 – 15 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 72%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 68%
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.