RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases and more than 20 additional deaths.
The state reported Sunday that 5,240 people have died from COVID-19, and 3,820 new cases.
In total, North Carolina has recorded 361,778 cases with 5,265,649 tests completed.
The amount of positive cases is currently at 8.6 percent for the state, a rise from Saturday’s number of 7.8 percent, NCDHHS reports.
Currently, 1,885 people are hospitalized, an increase of 45 from Saturday’s record high, setting a new mark.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie 899 cases – 24 deaths
- Camden 182 cases – 4 deaths
- Chowan 632 cases – 18 deaths
- Currituck 328 cases – 5 deaths
- Dare 641 cases — 4 deaths
- Gates 217 cases – 6 deaths
- Hertford 986 cases – 41 deaths
- Pasquotank 1,099 cases – 35 deaths
- Perquimans 335 cases – 4 deaths
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.
Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”
For more on coronavirus in North Carolina, click here.
Latest News
- Breweries offer discounts during Small Brewery Sunday
- NYC school system, largest in the US, to begin phased reopening in December
- Virginia Zoo mourns loss of 15-year-old Betty, facility’s oldest Eastern bongo
- NC COVID-19 Nov. 29 update: North Carolina reports more than 3,800 new cases, 21 additional deaths
- Mysterious Utah Monolith disappears