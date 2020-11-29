NC COVID-19 Nov. 29 update: North Carolina reports more than 3,800 new cases, 21 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases and more than 20 additional deaths.

The state reported Sunday that 5,240 people have died from COVID-19, and 3,820 new cases.

In total, North Carolina has recorded 361,778 cases with 5,265,649 tests completed.

The amount of positive cases is currently at 8.6 percent for the state, a rise from Saturday’s number of 7.8 percent, NCDHHS reports.

Currently, 1,885 people are hospitalized, an increase of 45 from Saturday’s record high, setting a new mark.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 899 cases – 24 deaths

899 cases – 24 deaths Camden 182 cases – 4 deaths

182 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 632 cases – 18 deaths

632 cases – 18 deaths Currituck 328 cases – 5 deaths

328 cases – 5 deaths Dare 641 cases — 4 deaths

641 cases — 4 deaths Gates 217 cases – 6 deaths

217 cases – 6 deaths Hertford 986 cases – 41 deaths

986 cases – 41 deaths Pasquotank 1,099 cases – 35 deaths

1,099 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 335 cases – 4 deaths

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.

Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”

