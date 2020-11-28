NC COVID-19 Nov.28 update: Hospitalizations reach record high with 1,840 new patients, 3,444 additional cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)– Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Carolina have reached a new record high.

The state reported 1,840 hospitalizations due to the virus on Saturday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday’s record high in hospitalizations is the fourth time in a week the state has set a new record.

The state added 3,444 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases in the state to 357,958.

The daily percent positive was reported at 7.8 percent on Saturday.

There are 5,219 deaths being attributed to the state, according to NCDHHS.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 893 cases – 24 deaths

Camden 179 cases – 4 deaths

Chowan 622 cases – 18 deaths

Currituck 324 cases – 5 deaths

Dare 639 cases — 4 deaths

Gates 212 cases – 6 deaths

Hertford 982 cases – 41 deaths

Pasquotank 1,085 cases – 35 deaths

Perquimans 334 cases – 4 deaths

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.

Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”

