RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)– Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Carolina have reached a new record high.
The state reported 1,840 hospitalizations due to the virus on Saturday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Saturday’s record high in hospitalizations is the fourth time in a week the state has set a new record.
The state added 3,444 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases in the state to 357,958.
The daily percent positive was reported at 7.8 percent on Saturday.
There are 5,219 deaths being attributed to the state, according to NCDHHS.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie 893 cases – 24 deaths
- Camden 179 cases – 4 deaths
- Chowan 622 cases – 18 deaths
- Currituck 324 cases – 5 deaths
- Dare 639 cases — 4 deaths
- Gates 212 cases – 6 deaths
- Hertford 982 cases – 41 deaths
- Pasquotank 1,085 cases – 35 deaths
- Perquimans 334 cases – 4 deaths
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.
Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”
For more on coronavirus in North Carolina, click here.
- York-Poquoson Sherriff’s Office need help identifying porch pirate
- Virginia at Florida State game hit with 2nd straight day postponement due to COVID-19 issues
- NC COVID-19 Nov.28 update: Hospitalizations reach record high with 1,840 new patients, 3,444 additional cases
- Walmart announces Cyber Monday 2020 deals
- Norfolk mayor calls out Virginia 90th House of Delegates candidate for false endorsement