NC COVID-19 Nov. 27 update: State health officials report over 8,000 cases and 72 deaths in 2 days

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 8,000 cases of COVID-19 over two days.

After not reporting on Thanksgiving due to the holiday, state health officials say North Carolina saw a total of 8,008 cases of COVID-19 during the past two days.

To be specific, 4,174 cases were reported on Thursday, and 3,834 were reported on Friday.

More than 54,000 tests were completed the last two days. Overall, health officials in North Carolina have completed over 5,120,000 tests since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s current daily percent positive is 7.3%.

North Carolina has been reporting record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, and deaths are on the rise.

Hospitalizations dropped by 31 patients, however the number is still high with at least 1,780 North Carolinians hospitalize due to the virus.

During the past two days, the state also reported 72 COVID-19 related deaths.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 890 cases – 24 deaths

890 cases – 24 deaths Camden 177 cases – 4 deaths

177 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 616 cases – 18 deaths

616 cases – 18 deaths Currituck 322 cases – 5 deaths

322 cases – 5 deaths Dare 627 cases — 4 deaths

627 cases — 4 deaths Gates 209 cases – 6 deaths

209 cases – 6 deaths Hertford 978 cases – 41 deaths

978 cases – 41 deaths Pasquotank 1,067 cases – 35 deaths

1,067 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 329 cases – 4 deaths

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.

Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”

