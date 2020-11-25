NC COVID-19 Nov. 25 update: Hospitalizations break daily record again, cases surpass 4K, 64 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb on Wednesday reaching a new daily high of 1,811 while the new case count is back up over 4,000.

That’s an additional 87 people hospitalized within 24 hours. The 4,212 new lab-confirmed cases bring the state’s total to 346,506.

The recorded number of deaths is also at another high number with 64 deaths reported since Tuesday. That puts the state at 5,138 total, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina has now returned more than 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s percent positive rate was 7.3 percent with 97 percent of hospitals reporting information.

Additionally, 293,555 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Monday, Nov. 23.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.

Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”

Read Executive Order 180

“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today. We are in danger. This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many,” Cooper said.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties: