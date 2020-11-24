NC COVID-19 Nov. 24 update: Hospitalizations surge to 1,724 – shattering previous high

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday, June 15 highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb on Tuesday, reaching a new record of 1,724.

That’s an additional 121 people hospitalized within 24 hours.

That breaks the previous all-time high of 1,601 set on Monday, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday’s numbers released by NCDHHS included 3,100 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 342,294.

North Carolina has now returned more than 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday’s percent positive rate was 6.5 percent – a slight drop from Monday’s 6.6 percent.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.

Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”

Read Executive Order 180

“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today. We are in danger. This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many,” Cooper said.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties: