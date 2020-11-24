NC COVID-19 Nov. 24 update: Hospitalizations surge to 1,724 – shattering previous high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb on Tuesday, reaching a new record of 1,724.
That’s an additional 121 people hospitalized within 24 hours.
That breaks the previous all-time high of 1,601 set on Monday, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Tuesday’s numbers released by NCDHHS included 3,100 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 342,294.
North Carolina has now returned more than 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s percent positive rate was 6.5 percent – a slight drop from Monday’s 6.6 percent.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.
Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”
“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today. We are in danger. This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many,” Cooper said.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie: 866 – 23 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)
- Camden: 170 – 3 deaths (no change from Monday)
- Chowan: 590 – 18 deaths (+3 cases)
- Currituck: 311 – 5 deaths (+2 cases)
- Dare: 597 – 4 deaths (+2 cases)
- Gates: 201 – 6 deaths (+4 cases)
- Hertford: 956 – 39 deaths (+8 cases)
- Pasquotank: 1,041—35 deaths (+10 cases)
- Perquimans: 319 – 4 deaths (+3 cases)
