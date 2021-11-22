NC COVID-19 Nov. 22 Update: Over 1,300 new cases, positivity rate at 6.3%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,383 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations are slightly up compared to the previous week with 1,055 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,630 lives in North Carolina.
The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics during the weekends. State health officials saw 2,225 cases on Saturday along with 1,884 cases Sunday.
Overall, the state has reported 1,520,471 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 6.3%.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 1,128 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,530 – 53 deaths
Camden 1,200 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,354 – 43 deaths
Currituck 2,974 – 27 deaths
Dare 4,048 – 15 deaths
Hertford 2,889 – 72 deaths
Pasquotank 5,479 – 107 deaths
Perquimans 1,656 – 15 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 72%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 68%
