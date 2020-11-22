NC COVID-19 Nov. 22 update: North Carolina sets new COVID-19 record with 4,514 new cases reported Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 4,514 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Sunday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Sunday is the second time the state topped 4,000, breaking the previous record of 4,296 set Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average has increased to another record high of 3,506 cases per day.

There were 29 deaths reported, an abnormally high number for a Sunday, when the figure is normally in the single digits due to the weekend lag. There were 50 deaths reported last Sunday, after not having more than 13 on any previous Sunday during the pandemic.

The percent positive has come down slightly to 7.1 percent. Sunday is the fourth straight day it’s been below 8 percent after a spike to 9.4 percent on Nov. 16.

Hospitalizations are down slightly as well, to 1,571, 19 fewer than Friday’s record high.

Sunday’s total number of hospitalizations is the third-highest single-day total with the top three days all taking place since Friday.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

  • Bertie 851 cases– 22 deaths
  • Camden 169 cases – 3 deaths
  • Chowan 586 cases – 18 deaths
  • Currituck 307 cases – 5 deaths
  • Dare 590 cases — 4 deaths
  • Gates 197 cases – 5 deaths
  • Hertford 941 cases – 39 deaths
  • Pasquotank 1,022 cases – 35 deaths
  • Perquimans 312 cases – 4 deaths

