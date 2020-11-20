NC COVID-19 Nov. 20 update: 3,688 new cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is still reporting high numbers on Friday with over 3,600 new cases in the past 24-hours as hospitalizations continue to spike.

The 3,688 newly reported cases today put the state total at 325,158 since the start of the pandemic.

While the number is not as high as Thursday’s record-breaking 4,296 cases, it’s still up there — close to the last record high reported Nov. 14 with 3,885 cases.

Friday, hospitalizations increased by 33 patients to 1,571 – also a daily record.

Deaths continued to rise with 43 reported Friday putting the state at a total of 4,979 deaths — one of which is in a local county.

Nearly 49,376 tests have been conducted in 24-hours putting the state at a total of more than 4.8 million tests.

The daily percent positive is back up to 8.3% from yesterday’s 7.9%.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Bertie 828 cases– 22 deaths

828 cases– 22 deaths Camden 167 cases – 3 deaths

167 cases – 3 deaths Chowan 579 cases – 17 deaths

579 cases – 17 deaths Currituck 301 cases – 5 deaths

301 cases – 5 deaths Dare 574 cases — 4 deaths

574 cases — 4 deaths Gates 190 cases – 5 deaths

190 cases – 5 deaths Hertford 928 cases – 40 deaths*

928 cases – 40 deaths* Pasquotank 1,013 cases – 35 deaths

1,013 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 308 cases – 4 deaths

*Denotes additional death(s).

