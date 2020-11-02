NC COVID-19 Nov. 2 update: Over 1,300 new cases reported in North Carolina, hospitalizations rise

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 Monday following 6 days straight of over 2,000 new daily highs.

State health officials reported 32,175 completed tests Monday, contributing to a 6.2% positivity rate.

Overall, hospitalizations in the state are back up again after a slight decrease over the weekend. 24 new North Carolinians have reported going to the hospital over the the virus. Overall, there are currently 1,146 residents still hospital across the state due to COVID-19.

State health officials also reported 7 new deaths. Overall, almost 4,400 people have died due to the virus.

Here is the breakdown of cases in local counties:

Gates : 169 cases – 3 deaths

: 169 cases – 3 deaths Dare : 385 cases – 3 deaths

: 385 cases – 3 deaths Currituck : 227 cases – 4 deaths

: 227 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank : 907 cases – 35 deaths

: 907 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans : 261 cases – 4 deaths

: 261 cases – 4 deaths Bertie : 737 cases – 20 deaths

: 737 cases – 20 deaths Camden : 144 cases – 3 deaths

: 144 cases – 3 deaths Hertford : 865 cases – 34 deaths

: 865 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 538 cases – 12 deaths

Latest Posts