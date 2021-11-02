NC COVID-19 Nov. 2 Update: Over 1,200 new cases, positivity rate up at 6.4%

North Carolina

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are slightly up with 1,214 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Current hospitalizations are down compared to the previous week with 1,150 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,130 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,483,678 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 6.4%.

Local Counties Metrics:
 
Gates 1,089 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,484 – 52 deaths
Camden 1,151 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,306 – 42 deaths
Currituck 2,773 – 27 deaths
Dare 3,888 – 13 deaths
Hertford 2,857 – 72 deaths
Pasquotank 5,279 – 104 deaths
Perquimans 1,574 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 71%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 67%

