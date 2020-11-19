NC COVID-19 Nov. 19 update: New cases record high at 4,296 reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina‘s key COVID-19 trends continue to move in the wrong direction, with Thursday breaking a new record of daily cases with over 4,000 reported.

The last record high was reported just five days ago on Nov. 14 with 3,885 cases. The 4,296 newly reported cases today puts the state total at 325,158 since the start of the pandemic.

The news comes shortly after a record of hospitalization was also recently set with over 1,700 patients hospitalized. On Thursday, hospitalizations increased by one patient to 1,538 Thursday – also a daily record.

Deaths continued to rise with 38 reported since Wednesday putting the state at a total of 4,936 deaths — two of which are in local counties.

For the first time, North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average is past 3,000. That average is now at 3,101 — an increase of more than 200 from Wednesday’s number.

Nearly 54,560 tests have been conducted in 24-hours putting the state at a total of more than 4.7 million tests.

The daily percent positive is back down to 7.9% from yesterday’s 9.2%.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Bertie 820 cases– 22 deaths

820 cases– 22 deaths Camden 165 cases – 3 deaths

165 cases – 3 deaths Chowan 578 cases – 17 deaths

578 cases – 17 deaths Currituck 297 cases – 5 deaths*

297 cases – 5 deaths* Dare 567 cases — 4 deaths*

567 cases — 4 deaths* Gates 188 cases – 5 deaths

188 cases – 5 deaths Hertford 928 cases – 39 deaths

928 cases – 39 deaths Pasquotank 1,009 cases – 35 deaths

1,009 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 304 cases – 4 deaths

*Denotes additional death(s).

Latest Posts: