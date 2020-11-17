NC COVID-19 Nov. 17 update: Hospitalizations top 1,500 for first time; daily percent positive moves to 8.6%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to reach new heights with more than 1,500 patients in the hospital with the virus on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak Tuesday at 3 p.m. concerning the state’s response to the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added another 3,288 lab-confirmed cases on Tuesday – sending the total number of cases to 317,495.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 276,132 patients have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,501 patients are hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday – a jump of 78 from Monday.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Bertie 805 cases– 22 deaths

805 cases– 22 deaths Camden 162 cases – 3 deaths

162 cases – 3 deaths Chowan 574 cases – 18 deaths

574 cases – 18 deaths Currituck 285 cases – 4 deaths

285 cases – 4 deaths Dare 548 cases — 3 deaths

548 cases — 3 deaths Gates 186 cases – 5 deaths

186 cases – 5 deaths Hertford 922 cases – 38 deaths

922 cases – 38 deaths Pasquotank 1,002 cases – 35 deaths

1,002 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 293 cases – 4 deaths

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new reporting requirements for hospitalizations – causing a sharp increase in North Carolina’s numbers.

The new guidance calls for those facilities to report COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the entire length of a patient’s stay. Previously, the federal agency only required the reporting of patients during the time they were under isolation precautions — a period of time that usually reached a maximum of 21 days.

The daily percent positive rate move up to 8.6 percent from 8.1 percent on Monday.

