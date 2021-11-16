NC COVID-19 Nov. 16 Update: Over 1,300 new cases, positivity rate at 7.8%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,339 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations are down compared to the previous week with 1,037 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,462 lives in North Carolina.
Overall, the state has reported 1,507,915 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 7.8%.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 1,116 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,519 – 52 deaths
Camden 1,190 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,339 – 43 deaths
Currituck 2,926 – 27 deaths
Dare 4,005 – 14 deaths
Hertford 2,881 – 72 deaths
Pasquotank 5,429 – 105 deaths
Perquimans 1,618 – 15 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 72%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 68%
