NC COVID-19 Nov. 13 update: Hospitalizations break new record high of over 1,400 patients, 1,779 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a new record high of 1,423 patients hospitalized as a result of the virus — that’s 144 additional patients in the past 24-hours.

The week has seen a spike in numbers for the state as Friday marks the second consecutive day for record-high numbers of hospitalizations and Wednesday with an all-time high of 3,119 lab-confirmed cases.

The state hasn’t seen hospitalization numbers below 1,000 since the beginning of October. The data show that numbers have been increasing daily since Nov. 7. NCDHHS is showing that about 97% of hospitals statewide are reporting data.

Health officials are also reporting 14 additional deaths since Thursday with a total of 4,720 deaths attributed to the virus.

The new case count puts North Carolina at 305,233 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The daily percent positive is at 8% after holding steady for two days at 7.9% – the highest levels in over a month.

A total of 261,719 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state, according to health officials and data released Monday, Nov. 9.

As of Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will be tightening restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction. Cooper said he is reducing the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10.

“The risk of transmitting and contracting COVID-19 is higher in indoor settings where individuals are in close physical contact for an extended period of time (more than 15 minutes), in which it is difficult to wear a Face Covering consistently, or that involve large numbers of people.”

North Carolina will also stay in Phase 3 which was set to expire today.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Bertie 777 cases– 21 deaths

Camden 155 cases – 3 deaths

Chowan 560 cases – 18 deaths

Currituck 268 cases – 4 deaths

Dare 496 cases — 3 deaths

Gates 183 cases – 3 deaths

Hertford 901 cases – 38 deaths*

Pasquotank 966 cases – 35 deaths

Perquimans 278 cases – 4 deaths

*Denotes additional death(s).

