NC COVID-19 Nov. 12 update: 2,893 new cases reported, hospitalizations spike to record-high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,893 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — just 24-hours after reporting a record high of 3,119 lab-confirmed cases.

A new record set today is with hospitalizations across the state which increased to 1,279 patients currently hospitalized with the virus — 43 more than Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations has increased since Nov. 7 when NCDHHS reported 1,138. The last time the number of hospitalizations was less than 1,000 was on Oct. 6 with 998. Except for three days in mid-August, the state recorded 1,000+ hospitalizations from July 9 to Aug. 21.

NCDHHS says only eight additional deaths are being reported since Wednesday with a total of 4,706 deaths attributed to the virus. It is unclear if the record low will have a backlog of data added to the numbers on Friday.

The new case count puts North Carolina at 303,454 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The daily percent positive percentage is holding steady for the second consecutive day at 7.9% – the highest levels in over a month. The last time the percent positive rate was this high was on Oct. 4, when it was also at 7.9%.

A total of 261,719 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state, according to health officials and data released Monday, Nov. 9.

As of Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will be tightening restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction. Cooper said he is reducing the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10.

“The risk of transmitting and contracting COVID-19 is higher in indoor settings where individuals are in close physical contact for an extended period of time (more than 15 minutes), in which it is difficult to wear a Face Covering consistently, or that involve large numbers of people.”

North Carolina will also stay in Phase 3 which was set to expire this Friday.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Gates 183 cases – 3 deaths

Dare 484 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck 263 cases – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 964 cases – 35 deaths

Perquimans 276 cases – 4 deaths

Bertie 771 cases– 21 deaths

Camden 153 cases – 3 deaths

Hertford 897 cases – 36 deaths

Chowan 557 cases – 18 deaths

