NC COVID-19 Nov. 11 update: New record set for daily cases with over 3K reported, 38 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases on Wednesday of more than 3,000 newly added in the past 24-hours.

A total of 3,119 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

This is the first time the state has recorded more than 3,000 new cases in a single day. The previous record was 2,908 reported on Nov. 6.

As of Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will be tightening restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction. Cooper said he is reducing the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10.

“The risk of transmitting and contracting COVID-19 is higher in indoor settings where individuals are in close physical contact for an extended period of time (more than 15 minutes), in which it is difficult to wear a Face Covering consistently, or that involve large numbers of people.”

North Carolina will also stay in Phase 3 which was set to expire this Friday.

Regarding the spike in cases, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen said:

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together. I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best. Look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends, and neighbors from getting sick.”

The new count puts North Carolina over the 300,000 mark in terms of total cases. The state has 300,561 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The daily percent positive percentage increased to 7.9% from 7.5% since Tuesday – its highest level in over a month. The last time the percent positive rate was this high was on Oct. 4, when it was also at 7.9%.

Hospitalizations also increased on Wednesday with a total of 1,246 patients currently hospitalized with the virus — 16 more than Tuesday.

NCDHHS said 4,698 deaths are being attributed to the virus — 38 more than yesterday.

A total of 261,719 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state, according to health officials and data released Monday, Nov. 9.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Gates: 181 cases – 3 deaths

Dare: 463 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck: 259 cases – 4 deaths

Pasquotank: 957 cases – 35 deaths

Perquimans: 273 cases – 4 deaths

Bertie 768 cases – 21 deaths

Camden 152 cases – 3 deaths

Hertford 896 cases – 36 deaths

Chowan 551 cases – 18 deaths

