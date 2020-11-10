NC COVID-19 Nov. 10 update: North Carolina reports over 2,500 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations increase again, Gov. Cooper to provide latest updates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina health officials added 2,582 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state’s total on Monday while also reporting 1,230 hospitalizations.
Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
There are now 297,442 total cases of the disease in the state. On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 261,719 patients have presumably recovered from coronavirus.
Tuesday’s new cases brought the percent positive rate to 7.5 percent.
The total number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 4,660 on Tuesday.
Here are the latest updates from local counties:
Gates 178 cases – 3 deaths
Dare 455 cases – 3deaths
Currituck 255 cases – 4 deaths
Pasquotank 946 cases – 35 deaths
Perquimans 272 cases – 4 deaths
Bertie 757 cases – 21 deaths
Camden 150 cases – 3 deaths
Hertford 895 cases – 36 deaths
Chowan 552 cases – 18 deaths
Latest Posts
- Mississippi’s Asya Branch makes history with Miss USA win
- Some British children lost basic skills under virus restrictions, report says
- Florida author publishes book about being trapped on cruise ship during pandemic
- GM to hire for 3,000 jobs, mostly remote
- Reck on the Road: Norwood Thomas