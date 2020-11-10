NC COVID-19 Nov. 10 update: North Carolina reports over 2,500 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations increase again, Gov. Cooper to provide latest updates

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina health officials added 2,582 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state’s total on Monday while also reporting 1,230 hospitalizations.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

There are now 297,442 total cases of the disease in the state. On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 261,719 patients have presumably recovered from coronavirus.

Tuesday’s new cases brought the percent positive rate to 7.5 percent.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 4,660 on Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Gates 178 cases – 3 deaths

Dare 455 cases – 3deaths

Currituck 255 cases – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 946 cases – 35 deaths

Perquimans 272 cases – 4 deaths

Bertie 757 cases – 21 deaths

Camden 150 cases – 3 deaths

Hertford 895 cases – 36 deaths

Chowan 552 cases – 18 deaths

