NC COVID-19 Nov. 1 update: North Carolina reports more than 2,000 new cases for 6th consecutive day

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 2,057 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Sunday. Sunday is the sixth day in a row that more than 2,000 new cases were reported, the longest such streak on record for the state.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases has reached a new all-time high for the sixth consecutive day, up to 2,370 on Sunday.

Five deaths were reported, the fewest in a day since Oct. 19. That was also the last day with fewer than 10 deaths reported, breaking a streak of 12 straight days with double-digit deaths.

The death total is up to 4,383.

Hospital numbers are down significantly. There are currently 1,122 patients hospitalized, 50 fewer than there were Saturday and 79 fewer than Friday.

Here is the breakdown of cases in local counties:

Gates : 169 cases – 3 deaths

: 169 cases – 3 deaths Dare : 385 cases – 3 deaths

: 385 cases – 3 deaths Currituck : 227 cases – 4 deaths

: 227 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank : 904 cases – 35 deaths

: 904 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans : 259 cases – 4 deaths

: 259 cases – 4 deaths Bertie : 737 cases – 20 deaths

: 737 cases – 20 deaths Camden : 142 cases – 3 deaths

: 142 cases – 3 deaths Hertford : 865 cases – 34 deaths

: 865 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 538 cases – 12 deaths

