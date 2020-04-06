NC COVID-19 Monday update: 2,870 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 270 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 3,000 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Officials reported a total of 2,870 people who tested positive and 33 deaths overall, up from 31 deaths on Sunday. There are 270 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Although the increase over the weekend was modest, the number of people in North Carolina with COVID-19 has jumped since Friday — when 2,093 cases were reported.

Secretary Cohen and Director Sprayberry have a 4 p.m. news briefing scheduled to update the public on COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Watch live at this link.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in counties in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Currituck – 1

Dare – 3

Pasquotank – 8

Perquimans – 2

Gates – 1

Hertford – 4

Bertie – 7

Camden – 0

Northampton – 46

41 percent of the the state’s cases are patients ages 25-49. The vast majority – 82 percent – of deaths are patients 65 and older.

For more information visit NCDHHS’ website.