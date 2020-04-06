Live Now
NC COVID-19 Monday update: 2,870 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 270 currently hospitalized

North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 3,000 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Officials reported a total of 2,870 people who tested positive and 33 deaths overall, up from 31 deaths on Sunday. There are 270 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Although the increase over the weekend was modest, the number of people in North Carolina with COVID-19 has jumped since Friday — when 2,093 cases were reported.

Secretary Cohen and Director Sprayberry have a 4 p.m. news briefing scheduled to update the public on COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in counties in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Currituck – 1

Dare – 3

Pasquotank – 8

Perquimans – 2

Gates – 1

Hertford – 4

Bertie – 7

Camden – 0

Northampton – 46

41 percent of the the state’s cases are patients ages 25-49. The vast majority – 82 percent – of deaths are patients 65 and older.

For more information visit NCDHHS’ website.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

