NC COVID-19 May 5 update: Over 1,400 new cases, positivity rate drops to 5.6%, nearly half of adult population partially vaccinated

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are down with 1,468 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations dropped to 1,000. The state reported that 50 COVID-19 related patients were able to leave the hospital Wednesday.

Overall, the state has reported 976,768 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate dropped to 5.6%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,721 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The state saw an additional 21 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 733 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,759 — 43 deaths

Camden 659 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,456 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,532 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,087 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,085 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,322 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 1,000 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49.9%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 42.5%