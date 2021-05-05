NC COVID-19 May 5 update: Over 1,400 new cases, positivity rate drops to 5.6%, nearly half of adult population partially vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily cases in the state are down with 1,468 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations dropped to 1,000. The state reported that 50 COVID-19 related patients were able to leave the hospital Wednesday.
Overall, the state has reported 976,768 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate dropped to 5.6%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,721 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The state saw an additional 21 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 733 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,759 — 43 deaths
Camden 659 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,456 – 23 deaths
Currituck 1,532 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,087 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,085 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,322 – 80 deaths
Perquimans 1,000 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49.9%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 42.5%