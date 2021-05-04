NC COVID-19 May 4 update: Over 1K currently hospitalized, nearly 50% of adult population with at least one dose of vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily cases in the state are down with 981 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 with 1,050 current patients. The state reported an additional 43 new patients Tuesday.

Overall, the state has reported 975,300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate rose to 6.7%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,700 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The state saw an additional 9 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 733 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,757 — 43 deaths

Camden 659 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,455 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,529 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,087 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,084 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,314 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 999 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49.7%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 42%