NC COVID-19 May 30 update: Nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported; highest 24-hour increase

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was reported Saturday.

Officials say 1,185 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period.

According to the NCDHHS, a total of 27,673 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 18, bringing the total to 877 on Saturday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down from 680 to 638.

Officials say 404,157 tests have been completed.

Here are the latest numbers from WAVY’s coverage area:

Gates: 23 cases — 1 death

Dare: 18 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 13 cases

Pasquotank: 105 cases — 11 deaths

Perquimans: 24 cases – 2 deaths

Hertford: 117 cases — 2 death

Bertie: 122 cases – 4 deaths

Chowan: 17 cases

Camden: 3 cases

