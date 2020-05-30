RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was reported Saturday.
Officials say 1,185 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period.
According to the NCDHHS, a total of 27,673 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 18, bringing the total to 877 on Saturday.
The number of people currently hospitalized is down from 680 to 638.
Officials say 404,157 tests have been completed.
Here are the latest numbers from WAVY’s coverage area:
Gates: 23 cases — 1 death
Dare: 18 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 13 cases
Pasquotank: 105 cases — 11 deaths
Perquimans: 24 cases – 2 deaths
Hertford: 117 cases — 2 death
Bertie: 122 cases – 4 deaths
Chowan: 17 cases
Camden: 3 cases
Latest Posts
- Hundreds gather at Norfolk Police Operations Center to protest police brutality following George Floyd death
- NC COVID-19 May 30 update: Nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported; highest 24-hour increase
- Protest over George Floyd’s death planned in Raleigh Saturday afternoon
- 2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in Hampton following George Floyd protest
- Richmond the morning after Friday night’s George Floyd protest