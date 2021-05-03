NC COVID-19 May 3 update: Over 1,100 new cases, positivity rate at 6%, over 41% of adult population fully vaccinated

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily cases in the state are down with 1,126 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 with 1,007 current patients.

Overall, the state has reported 974,319 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate dropped to 6.0%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total 12,691 fatalities since the beginning of the mandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 733 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,756 — 43 deaths

Camden 658 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,455 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,526 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,087 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,082 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,310 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 996 – 10 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49.6%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 41.7%