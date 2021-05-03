NC COVID-19 May 3 update: Over 1,100 new cases, positivity rate at 6%, over 41% of adult population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Daily cases in the state are down with 1,126 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 with 1,007 current patients.
Overall, the state has reported 974,319 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate dropped to 6.0%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total 12,691 fatalities since the beginning of the mandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 733 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,756 — 43 deaths
Camden 658 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,455 – 22 deaths
Currituck 1,526 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,087 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,082 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,310 – 80 deaths
Perquimans 996 – 10 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49.6%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 41.7%