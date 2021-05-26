NC COVID-19 May 26 update: Over 800 new cases, total case count nears 1M, positivity maintains downward trend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 866 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations rose to 695.
Overall, the state has reported 999,567 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 3.8%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,0031 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 27 new deaths reported Wednesday.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 745 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,782 – 43 deaths
Camden 678 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,474 – 23 deaths
Currituck 1,574 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,136 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,109 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,406 – 83 deaths
Perquimans 1,022 – 12 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 52.9%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 48.4%