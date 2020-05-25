NC COVID-19 May 25 update: 627 hospitalizations reported due to virus, highest number amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)- North Carolina health officials report 627 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday, marking the highest number of patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations are six percent higher than the previous high of 589 set on Saturday, according to NCDHHS data.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 23,964 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after 344,690 tests were completed.
The 627 people hospitalized is an increase of 40 from the 587 that were hospitalized on Sunday.
North Carolina health officials report 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 754.
Here are the latest numbers from WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates 23 — 1 death
Dare 18 — 1 death
Currituck 11 — 0 deaths
Pasquotank 96 — 8 deaths
Perquimans 23 – 2 deaths
Hertford 69 — 1 death
Bertie 115 — 3 deaths
Chowan 15 — 0 deaths
Camden 3 — 0 deaths
The “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening started Friday at 5 p.m.
