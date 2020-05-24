NC COVID-19 May 24 update: Nearly 500 new cases, 7 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, nearly 500 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state, bringing the total to 23,222.
As of Sunday, 336,656 tests have been completed. The state completed more than 7,000 tests since Saturday.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 slightly increased by seven, now totaling 744.
There are currently 587 people hospitalized, two less than Saturday.
Friday evening marked the start of the “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening. Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools were allowed to reopen if they met certain requirements.
Here are the latest numbers for WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates: 21 cases — 1 death
Dare: 18 cases — 1 deaths
Currituck: 11 cases
Pasquotank: 96 cases — 8 deaths
Perquimans: 23 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford: 66 cases — 1 death
Bertie: 113 cases — 3 deaths
Chowan: 15
Camden: 3
Cooper announced the “Count on Me” free online COVID-19 training program initiative. As of Friday, the governor said that over 3,500 people representing more than 1,800 businesses in N.C. have completed the training.
“Count on Me is a free online training. It’s focused on advanced cleaning, disinfection, social distancing, and hygiene practices to better protect the public and employees from exposure to COVID-19,” said Cooper.
More information can be found at CountOnMeNC.org. The site also has a list of businesses that have already completed the training.
Phase two includes opening restaurants for in-person dining, and salons and pools up to 50% capacity. Gyms and fitness centers are notably excluded from the plan. State officials said the recent high increase in cases led to them leaving those businesses closed.
For more on phase 2, click here.
