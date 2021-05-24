NC COVID-19 May 24 update: 581 new cases, positivity rate at 3.7%, nearly 700 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily cases in the state are up with 581 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 680.

Overall, the state has reported 998,176 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 3.7%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,987 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 744 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,780 – 43 deaths

Camden 676 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,474 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,573 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,132 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,109 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,405 – 83 deaths

Perquimans 1,021 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 52.5%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 47.9%