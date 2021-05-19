NC COVID-19 May 19 update: Over 800 new cases, 47% of adult population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily cases in the state are down with 820 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 820.
Overall, the state has reported 993,547 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 4.3%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,938 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 741 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,773 – 43 deaths
Camden 670 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,468 – 23 deaths
Currituck 1,564 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,123 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,106 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,392 – 83 deaths
Perquimans 1,022 – 12 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 51.9%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 47%
