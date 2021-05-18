NC COVID-19 May 18 update: Positivity rate at 5%, over half of population partially vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily cases in the state are down with 622 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 820.

Overall, the state has reported 992,578 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 5%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,911 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 740 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,773 – 43 deaths

Camden 669 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,467 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,563 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,122 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,105 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,389 – 81 deaths

Perquimans 1,018 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 51.6%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 46.6%