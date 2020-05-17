NC COVID-19 May 17 update: 530 confirmed cases with 7 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 530 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday, May 17.

There are now 18,512 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 659 deaths, and 248,944 tests have been completed, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 493 are hospitalized across the state due to the virus.

Here’s the latest count in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 14

Dare: 18 cases, 1 death

Currituck: 11 cases

Pasquotank: 88 cases, 7 deaths

Perquimans: 23 cases, 2 deaths

Hertford: 52 cases, 1 death

Bertie: 87 cases, 3 deaths

Chowan: 14

Camden: 2

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.

