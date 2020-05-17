NC COVID-19 May 17 update: 530 confirmed cases with 7 new deaths

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 530 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday, May 17.

There are now 18,512 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 659 deaths, and 248,944 tests have been completed, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 493 are hospitalized across the state due to the virus.

Here’s the latest count in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 14

Dare: 18 cases, 1 death

Currituck: 11 cases

Pasquotank: 88 cases, 7 deaths

Perquimans: 23 cases, 2 deaths

Hertford: 52 cases, 1 death

Bertie: 87 cases, 3 deaths

Chowan: 14

Camden: 2

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.

For more information, click here.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories