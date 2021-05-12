NC COVID-19 May 12 update: Nearly 1,500 new cases, current positivity rate at 5.3%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily cases in the state are up with 1,493 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 933.
Overall, the state has reported 986,443 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 5.3%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,830 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 29 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 736 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,765 – 43 deaths
Camden 663 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,463 – 23 deaths
Currituck 1,548 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,114 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,102 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,369 – 80 deaths
Perquimans 1,014 – 12 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 50.8%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 45.1%