NC COVID-19 May 11 update: Less than 700 new cases, positivity rate at 5.5%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Daily cases in the state are down with 699 being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 968.
Overall, the state has reported 984,950 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 5.5%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,801 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 735 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,761 – 43 deaths
Camden 663 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,460 – 23 deaths
Currituck 1,545 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,114 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,098 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,367 – 80 deaths
Perquimans 1,015 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 50.7%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 44.8%