NC COVID-19 May 10 update: Less than 1K new cases, over half of adult population partially vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily cases in the state are down with 974 being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 951.

Overall, the state has reported 984,251 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 5.7%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,790 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:
 
Gates 735 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,761 – 43 deaths
Camden 663 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,459 – 23 deaths
Currituck 1,545 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,114 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,096 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,364 – 80 deaths
Perquimans 1,014 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 50.6%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 44.5%

