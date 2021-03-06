NC COVID-19 March 6 update: Percent positive at record low Saturday, hospitalizations fall below 1,200

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The percent positive across the state has fallen to 4.2 based on testing from Thursday and matches the lowest on record.

It was also 4.2 percent on Thursday, but that number wasn’t finalized until it was retroactively updated Saturday. Saturday is the third day in a row at 4.3 percent or better.

Hospitalizations also fell below 1,200 for the first time in nearly four months. The total of 1,179 on Saturday is 47 fewer than Friday and the lowest since it was 1,169 on November 9.

Another 56 deaths were reported, which is the most since Wednesday (75) and brings the death total to 11,502.

There were 2,027 new cases reported Saturday, which brought the seven-day average below 2,000 for the first time since October 17. The state has averaged 1,947 new cases per day over the past week.

As of Monday, March 1, nearly 819,839 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The N.C. County Alert system is reporting that only six counties are in the “critical/red” zone. This is the lowest number since the system initially launched in mid-November last year.

Gov. Roy Cooper commented saying, “This is encouraging, but progress can be fragile. Let’s continue wearing our masks and following safety protocols as we get closer to beating this virus.”

Friday Metrics

Total cases: 872,176

Newly reported cases: 2,027

Completed tests: 10,494,762

Currently hospitalized: 1,179

Total deaths: 11,502

Daily percent positive: 4.2%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,664 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 596 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,382 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,396 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,871 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 678 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,963 cases – 61 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,091 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 924 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.