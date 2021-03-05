NC COVID-19 March 5 update: Hospitalizations reach near 4-month low

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a near four-month low on Friday for North Carolina.

The state reported 1,226 hospitalizations – marking a drop of more than 1,300 in the last month. This is coming from nearly 94 percent of hospitals reporting data.

The last time North Carolina had fewer than 1,226 hospitalizations was Nov. 8 (1,176).

North Carolina added another 2,093 cases – down from the previous two days. There are 870,149 total cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily percent positive ticked up slightly from Thursday’s 4.2 percent to 4.3 percent.

Friday’s daily percent positive rate, based on Wednesday’s data, is well below the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 11,446 on Friday.

As of Monday, March 1, nearly 819,839 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The N.C. County Alert system is reporting that only six counties are in the “critical/red” zone. This is the lowest number since the system initially launched in mid-November last year.

Gov. Roy Cooper commented saying, “This is encouraging, but progress can be fragile. Let’s continue wearing our masks and following safety protocols as we get closer to beating this virus.”

Friday Metrics

Total cases: 870,149

Newly reported cases: 2,093

Completed tests: 10,448,441

Currently hospitalized: 1,226

Total deaths: 11,446

Daily percent positive: 4.3%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,662 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 594 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,382 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,392 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,866 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 677 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,963 cases – 61 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,086 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 923 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.