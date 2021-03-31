NC COVID-19 March 31 update: COVID-19 metrics back on the rise as state reports nearly 2,000 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 as the virus metrics in the state continue to rise.
State health officials reported 1,929 cases Wednesday to an overall total of 914,132 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were over 26,800 tests administered Wednesday. The state’s current daily percent positivity rate is 6.5%, continuing to rise from the previous days.
North Carolina also added 25 deaths related to the virus. COVID-19 has now taken 12,112 lives in the state.
The current hospitalization in North Carolina is also back on the rise with an additional 31 patients hospitalized due to the virus. Currently, there are 955 patients with COVID-19 inside hospitals across the state.
Approximately 22.5% of the state’s adult population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 35% are partially vaccinated.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Gates: 704 cases – 12 deaths
- Bertie: 1,697 cases – 43 deaths
- Camden: 619 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,394 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,461 cases –15 deaths
- Dare: 1,988 cases – 8 deaths
- Hertford: 2,001 cases – 63 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,188 cases – 79 deaths
- Perquimans: 941 cases – 9 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.