NC COVID-19 March 31 update: COVID-19 metrics back on the rise as state reports nearly 2,000 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 as the virus metrics in the state continue to rise.

State health officials reported 1,929 cases Wednesday to an overall total of 914,132 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were over 26,800 tests administered Wednesday. The state’s current daily percent positivity rate is 6.5%, continuing to rise from the previous days.

North Carolina also added 25 deaths related to the virus. COVID-19 has now taken 12,112 lives in the state.

The current hospitalization in North Carolina is also back on the rise with an additional 31 patients hospitalized due to the virus. Currently, there are 955 patients with COVID-19 inside hospitals across the state.

Approximately 22.5% of the state’s adult population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 35% are partially vaccinated.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 704 cases – 12 deaths

: 704 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,697 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,697 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 619 cases – 5 deaths

: 619 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,394 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,394 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,461 cases –15 deaths

: 1,461 cases –15 deaths Dare : 1,988 cases – 8 deaths

: 1,988 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,001 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,001 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,188 cases – 79 deaths

: 3,188 cases – 79 deaths Perquimans: 941 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.