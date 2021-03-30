NC COVID-19 March 30 update: Over 1,300 new cases, 2 additional deaths, 22% fully vaccinated

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,370 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, March 30, along with 2 new virus-related deaths.

As of March 30, North Carolina has a total of 912,203 total cases of COVID-19. State health officials administered 27,089 tests Tuesday.

The state reported two, new virus-related deaths, adding to the total of 12,087 deaths overall since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalization rose with 924 patients in the state currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The state’s current daily positivity rate also went up to 6.2% from Monday’s 5.7%.

Currently, 22% of North Carolina’s adult population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, while 35% are partially vaccinated.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 701 cases – 12 deaths

: 701 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,696 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,696 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 619 cases – 5 deaths

: 619 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,394 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,394 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,457 cases –15 deaths

: 1,457 cases –15 deaths Dare : 1,985 cases – 8 deaths

: 1,985 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,000 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,000 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,181 cases – 79 deaths

: 3,181 cases – 79 deaths Perquimans: 941 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.