NC COVID-19 March 29 update: Hospital numbers dip below 900 for 1st time since September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)– The number of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 in North Carolina dipped below 900 for the first time since September, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 873 patients on Monday, an increase of 14 from Sunday’s total of 859.

Sunday’s hospital numbers were the lowest it’s been in more than six months — there were 818 on Sept. 12.

The state reported 1,372 new cases Monday, marking the second straight day of fewer new cases.

There were 2,250 new cases reported on Saturday, the most since March 4.

There were 57 deaths reported over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 12,085.

The percent positive in the state has ticked back over 5 percent over the past couple of days, with it reaching 5.7 percent on Monday based on testing from Saturday.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 701 cases – 12 deaths

: 701 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,696 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,696 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 619 cases – 5 deaths

: 619 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,394 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,394 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,457 cases –15 deaths

: 1,457 cases –15 deaths Dare : 1,985 cases – 8 deaths

: 1,985 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,000 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,000 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,181 cases – 79 deaths

: 3,181 cases – 79 deaths Perquimans: 941 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.