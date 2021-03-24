NC COVID-19 March 24 update: State surpasses 900K cases, 40 additional deaths reported

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) – Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday shows that the state has surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases.

NCDHHS also reported an additional 40 deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, raising the state total to 11,894.

There were 2,098 new cases reported and hospitalizations rose slightly to 981, however, they remain under 1,000 for the seventh straight day.

The daily percent positive rate now stands at 6.1%.

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,691 cases – 42 deaths

Camden: 619 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,392 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,442 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,951 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,993 cases – 63 deaths

Gates: 697 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,159 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 940 cases – 9 deaths

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new executive order that will allow some places to increase capacity up to 75% indoors and up to 100% outdoors. They include restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools and other recreation establishments.

The order goes into effect this Friday. Also effective Friday, the 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption will be lifted.

The mask mandate is still in place.

From the very beginning of the pandemic, we’ve let the science and data guide us. We’ve used the “dimmer switch” approach to easing COVID restrictions. Let’s keep doing what we know works to protect one another. pic.twitter.com/ioti2WQIPF — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Gov. Cooper released a recommended budget for FYI 2021-2023 he said “will strengthen North Carolina to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and ignite recovery for all North Carolinians.” Click here to read the budget recommendations.