NC COVID-19 March 23 update: Over 1K new cases, positivity rate rises to 6.3%, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with 18 new deaths related to the virus.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper along with the state’s Coronavirus Task Force is expected to give a press briefing regarding the latest COVID-19 updates slated for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

State Health officials administered 15,613 tests Tuesday. The state’s daily percent positivity is back on the rise at 6.3%.

Although health officials reported an additional 32 new patients hospitalized due to the virus, North Carolina’s overall current hospitalization is still below 1,000 at 956 patients hospitalized overall.

There were also 18 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported. So far, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 11,854 people in North Carolina

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 at 2 PM today.



Watch it LIVE on Gov. Cooper's Twitter and Facebook pages. pic.twitter.com/G18Ed953L1 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 23, 2021

Tuesday Metrics:

Total cases: 899,164

Newly reported cases: 1,062

Completed tests: 11,057,814

Currently hospitalized: 956

Total deaths: 11,854

Daily percent positive: 6.3%

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,689 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 619 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,392 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,441 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,948 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,989 cases – 63 deaths

Gates: 697 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,158 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 9340 cases – 9 deaths

