NC COVID-19 March 23 update: Over 1K new cases, positivity rate rises to 6.3%, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with 18 new deaths related to the virus.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper along with the state’s Coronavirus Task Force is expected to give a press briefing regarding the latest COVID-19 updates slated for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
State Health officials administered 15,613 tests Tuesday. The state’s daily percent positivity is back on the rise at 6.3%.
Although health officials reported an additional 32 new patients hospitalized due to the virus, North Carolina’s overall current hospitalization is still below 1,000 at 956 patients hospitalized overall.
There were also 18 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported. So far, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 11,854 people in North Carolina
Tuesday Metrics:
- Total cases: 899,164
- Newly reported cases: 1,062
- Completed tests: 11,057,814
- Currently hospitalized: 956
- Total deaths: 11,854
- Daily percent positive: 6.3%
Local Cases:
- Bertie: 1,689 cases – 41 deaths
- Camden: 619 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,392 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,441 cases – 15 deaths
- Dare: 1,948 cases – 8 deaths
- Hertford: 1,989 cases – 63 deaths
- Gates: 697 cases – 12 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,158 cases – 78 deaths
- Perquimans: 9340 cases – 9 deaths
