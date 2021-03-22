NC COVID-19 March 22 update: Hospitalization below 1K, percent positivity rises to 5.8%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 for both Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.

North Carolina health officials have stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics on Sundays and will stop reporting on weekends altogether starting March 27.

On Monday, there were 2,839 new cases, 1,248 on Monday, and 1,591 from Sunday.

There were 55,723 completed tests administered Monday, added to a total of 11,042,201.

The current hospitalization dropped for the two previous days. Currently, there are 924 people in North Carolina hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There were also 16 COVID-19-related deaths added to a total of 11,836. The daily percent positivity is currently at 5.8%. This is up from the 4.9% on Saturday.

North Carolina health officials are expected to give a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon regarding the latest updates.

Monday Metrics:

Total cases: 898,102

Newly reported cases: 2,839

Completed tests: 11,042,201

Currently hospitalized: 924

Total deaths: 11,836

Daily percent positive: 5.8%

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,689 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 618 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,393 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,440 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,948 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,989 cases – 63 deaths

Gates: 697 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,153 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 938 cases – 9 deaths

