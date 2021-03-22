NC COVID-19 March 22 update: Hospitalization below 1K, percent positivity rises to 5.8%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 for both Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.
North Carolina health officials have stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics on Sundays and will stop reporting on weekends altogether starting March 27.
On Monday, there were 2,839 new cases, 1,248 on Monday, and 1,591 from Sunday.
There were 55,723 completed tests administered Monday, added to a total of 11,042,201.
The current hospitalization dropped for the two previous days. Currently, there are 924 people in North Carolina hospitalized due to COVID-19.
There were also 16 COVID-19-related deaths added to a total of 11,836. The daily percent positivity is currently at 5.8%. This is up from the 4.9% on Saturday.
North Carolina health officials are expected to give a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon regarding the latest updates.
Monday Metrics:
- Total cases: 898,102
- Newly reported cases: 2,839
- Completed tests: 11,042,201
- Currently hospitalized: 924
- Total deaths: 11,836
- Daily percent positive: 5.8%
Local Cases:
- Bertie: 1,689 cases – 41 deaths
- Camden: 618 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,393 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,440 cases – 15 deaths
- Dare: 1,948 cases – 8 deaths
- Hertford: 1,989 cases – 63 deaths
- Gates: 697 cases – 12 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,153 cases – 78 deaths
- Perquimans: 938 cases – 9 deaths
