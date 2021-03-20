NC COVID-19 March 20 update: Continued improvement in key COVID-19 numbers

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The key COVID-19 metrics are on a trend of stability and improvement in North Carolina.

The number of hospitalizations dropped slightly Saturday. Currently, 964 patients are in hospitals, six fewer than Friday. Saturday is the third day in a row with fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations, which has not happened since early October.

There were 2,034 new cases reported across the state. The state has averaged fewer than 2,000 cases every day over the past week.

The percent positive rose slightly but remained below the goal level set by the Department of Heath and Human Services and the World Health Organization.

The percent positive is 4.9 percent based on testing from Thursday, a slight increase from the 4 percent on Wednesday and 3.7 from Tuesday.

There were 15 deaths reported Saturday. The state has averaged 18 per day over the past week, the fewest in any seven-day span since July.

The total number of deaths across the state is now 11,820.

Saturday Metrics:

Total cases: 895,263

Newly reported cases: 2,034

Completed tests: 10,986,478

Currently hospitalized: 964

Total deaths: 11,820

Daily percent positive: 4.9%

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,686 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 617 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,392 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,435 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,934 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,987 cases – 63 deaths

Gates: 694 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,153 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 937 cases – 9 deaths

For more information, click here.