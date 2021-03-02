NC COVID-19 March 2 update: Lowest number of new daily cases since mid-October, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina reported just 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the live press briefing here.

While numbers released on Mondays and Tuesdays tend to be lower due to the weekend, Tuesday’s number of new cases is the lowest since Oct. 19 (1,144).

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly from 1,329 on Monday to 1,352 on Tuesday. This is the first increase in hospitalizations since Feb. 16.

Tuesday’s daily percent positive was 5.7 percent – just above the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus hit 11,288 on Tuesday.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,652 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 587 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,371 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,374 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,862 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 676 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,953 cases – 60 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,068 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 905 cases – 8 deaths

