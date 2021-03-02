NC COVID-19 March 2 update: Lowest number of new daily cases since mid-October, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina reported just 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the live press briefing here.
While numbers released on Mondays and Tuesdays tend to be lower due to the weekend, Tuesday’s number of new cases is the lowest since Oct. 19 (1,144).
Hospitalizations ticked up slightly from 1,329 on Monday to 1,352 on Tuesday. This is the first increase in hospitalizations since Feb. 16.
Tuesday’s daily percent positive was 5.7 percent – just above the state’s goal of 5 percent.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus hit 11,288 on Tuesday.
Local Cases
- Bertie: 1,652 cases – 41 deaths
- Camden: 587 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,371 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,374 cases – 15 deaths
- Dare: 1,862 cases – 8 deaths
- Gates: 676 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,953 cases – 60 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,068 cases – 78 deaths
- Perquimans: 905 cases – 8 deaths
