NC COVID-19 March 17 update: Nearly 2,000 new cases, hospital numbers dip closer to 1,000, Gov. Cooper to give Wednesday briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — North Carolina hit a milestone in its vaccination numbers — 20 percent of the total population has had at least one shot. The state is up to a total of nearly 3.5 million shots given so far.

That doesn’t include the 2,166 cases reported Sunday when a reporting error led to an artificially big number.

North Carolina Gov. Cooper is giving a Wednesday afternoon briefing regarding the latest COVID-19 updates scheduled for 2 p.m.

The state’s seven-day average remains stable — at 1,649 it’s been in the 1,600ish range for a week.

The percent positive is down to a more manageable level after a one-day spike.

It’s at 5.6 percent on Wednesday, based on testing from Monday, after it had surged to 6.7 percent yesterday (Sunday).

But Wednesday’s number is still the third-highest it’s been in the month of March.

Millions more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccines this week, as North Carolina officials allow the first part of Group 4 to begin getting shots starting Wednesday.

People with high-risk medical conditions, those experiencing homelessness and people who are incarcerated and have not yet been vaccinated are all included in the group becoming eligible March 17. To see if you qualify, click here.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said last week people will not be required to provide proof of a high-risk medical condition in order to schedule an appointment.

North Carolina Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state is not expecting to receive additional shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine until April.

Tuesday Metrics:

Total cases: 889,310

Newly reported cases: 1,999

Completed tests: 10,851,648

Currently hospitalized: 1,002

Total deaths: 11,757

Daily percent positive: 5.6%

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,685 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 609 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,392 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,423 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,906 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,980 cases – 62 deaths

Gates: 692 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,134 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 936 cases – 9 deaths

