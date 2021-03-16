NC COVID-19 March 16 update: A rise in percent positive; hospital numbers climb back over 1,000

North Carolina

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — After briefly dipping below 1,000 for the first time since October, North Carolina’s hospital numbers are back in quadruple digits.

The state reports 1,021 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday. That’s a jump of 45 from Monday’s number and the first increase in a week.

The percent positive, which had been in a very comfortable range for a week, also went up.

Based on Sunday’s testing, it’s at 6.7 percent — the highest it’s been in almost a month, since it was at 6.8 percent on Feb. 21.

It went from 4.3 percent to 6.7 percent in the span of two days.

The number of new cases is down, though. North Carolina reported 1,093 new cases — with the exception of Saturday when the state health department said an undercount skewed the numbers — it’s the fewest new cases we’ve had in a week.

And there were 13 more deaths reported to the state, the fewest on a single day since there were eight on Feb. 22. North Carolina’s total is up to 11,722.

Monday Metrics:

  • Total cases: 887,311
  • Newly reported cases: 1,093
  • Completed tests: 10,824,621
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,021
  • Total deaths: 11,722
  • Daily percent positive: 6.7%

Local Cases:

  • Bertie: 1,684 cases – 41 deaths
  • Camden: 608 cases – 5 deaths
  • Chowan: 1,391 cases – 22 deaths
  • Currituck: 1,421 cases – 15 deaths
  • Dare: 1,903 cases – 8 deaths
  • Hertford: 1,975 cases – 62 deaths
  • Gates: 691 cases – 12 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 3,132 cases – 78 deaths
  • Perquimans: 936 cases – 9 deaths

