NC COVID-19 March 15 update: Over 1,300 new cases, hospitalizations drop below 1,000 for first time since October

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early October.

According to data released Monday by the state Department of Health and Human Services, the state had 992 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 on Saturday and 976 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have dropped by more than 3,000 since the state hit its peak of 3,990 on Jan. 13.

North Carolina hasn’t seen hospitalizations dip below 1,000 since Oct. 6.

NCDHHS added another 1,337 new cases on Monday and reported a daily percent positive of 5.2 percent.

A total of 11,709 have died in relation to the virus.

Monday Metrics:

Total cases: 886,218

Newly reported cases: 1,337

Completed tests: 10,808,147

Currently hospitalized: 976

Total deaths: 11,709

Daily percent positive: 5.2%

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,684 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 607 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,390 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,421 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,902 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,974 cases – 62 deaths

Gates: 691 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,130 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 936 cases – 9 deaths

For more information, click here.