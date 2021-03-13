NC COVID-19 March 13 update: Reporting issue leads to lower COVID-19 case count Saturday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to NCDHHS, technical issues with the reporting system resulted in undercounts in cases and tests Saturday.

As a result, the numbers on Monday will be higher than normal.

Because of the issue, only 892 new cases were reported Saturday.

The percent positive is up to 5.4 percent based on testing from Thursday.

Hospitalizations continue to fall with nine fewer than Friday. Currently, 1,028 people are in hospitals.

There were 28 deaths reported, the fewest since November 17. The total number of deaths across the state is now up to 11,691.

Friday Metrics:

Total cases: 882,715

Newly reported cases: 892

Completed tests: 10,723,058

Currently hospitalized: 1,028

Total deaths: 11,691

Daily percent positive: 5.4%

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,680 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 606 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,390 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,413 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,888 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,970 cases – 62 deaths

Gates: 689 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,124 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 935 cases – 9 deaths

